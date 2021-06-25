Could a condo building collapse in Chicago like the tragedy at Miami Beach? Experts say no, it's not likely

As of Friday morning, rescuers continued to search for survivors in the 12-story condo located just north of Miami Beach

So far, we know that four people have died and 159 are still missing after a residential building partially collapsed on Thursday in Surfside, Florida. Rescue crews worked through the night and reported hearing sounds in the rubble.

Chief Ray Jadallah with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said during a press conference, "We have hope, and every time that we hear a sound, we concentrate on that area, as we continue to hear those sounds, we concentrate on those areas."

What do we know about the collapse?

The Surfside beachside condominium high rise was built in 1981. It was 12 stories tall with 136 units. 55 of the 136 units collapsed about 1:30 AM Thursday.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the search for survivors will continue, "We've got the dogs. We've got the equipment. And we're going to do our very best to save as many people in that pile of rubble as we possibly can."

What caused the building to collapse?

Mayor Burkett said the building had recently had work done on the roof, but it's unknown if that's related to the collapse.

We don't know yet what caused the collapse of the building. During a press conference on Thursday, Miami-Dade county’s mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, said the investigations will continue after the rescue operation has ended. "At this point we have engineers on site,” the mayor said, “It’s a structural engineering question.”

Are high-rise buildings like this one likely to collapse in Chicago?

Building experts and engineers in Chicago want residents to know that Chicago has one of the strictest building codes in the country.

The Chicago Department of Buildings issued a statement describing the rigorous inspections that high-rise developments must pass for long-term safety.

The department said, “Chicago has one of the strictest building codes in the country. All plans for high-rise development undergo multiple reviews from all relevant disciplines, especially structural, to help ensure long-term safety."

The statement continued, "As further protection, owners must obtain a certificate of occupancy, which has its own set of requirements, prior to allowing any occupants in the building. We remain committed to the safety requirements outlined in the Chicago Construction Codes, and updating these codes as conditions evolve and new technology is introduced.”

How will experts investigate the reason for the collapse?

Forensic engineer, Chuck Guedelhoefe, told NBC5 Chicago, “The first objective would be to see if there was anything environmentally that could be happening at the time of the collapse."

From there, Guedelhoefe said investigators will look for patterns in how the debris fell to give them clues.

Chicago and Miami have very different building codes due to weather conditions

Guedelhoefe suggested one possible explanation for the degradation of the building was due to the salty beachfront environment. Miami's exposure to hurricanes and erosion from saltwater and saltwater vapors create problems we don't see in Chicago.

Another issue might be that older buildings in Miami-Dade county are only reinspected for safety every 40 years. Buildings in the county that are over 40 years old must be reinspected every 40 years.

Sen. Annette Taddeo doesn't think this is often enough. On Thursday, she tweeted, "Buildings need to be inspected much sooner than 40 years, especially in a county where sea-level rise can affect a foundation."

What happens next?

Rescuers will continue to search the rubble for survivors.

Florida Gov. has declared a state of emergency, and President Biden has pledged federal help. Biden said on Thursday, "We've gotten in touch with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), and they're ready to go."

Mayor Burkett warned the building is in danger of further collapse. "The building is literally pancaked, it has gone down, and I mean there's just feet in between stories where there were 10 feet." Mayor Burkett continued, "That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean to me that we're gonna be as successful as we would want to be to find people alive."

