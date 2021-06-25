Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Kicking Off Summer with You Oughta Know's 100th Episode!

WHYY
WHYY
 17 days ago
On the 100th episode of You Oughta Know, we’re kicking off summer with a bang. Coast along the Jersey Shore in style with Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours, and whether you like swimming, hiking, or horseback riding, enjoy the great outdoors at Marsh Creek State Park. Get a sneak peek at a new documentary special from WHYY’s Movers & Makers on the Masonic Temple of Philadelphia, then tour the beautiful botanical gardens and soaring fields at the Mt. Cuba Center. Up next, Dietitian Nicole Schillinger-Vogler skips the burgers and grills up a few delicious, healthy summer meals you can try at home. Then, Vannah Banana owner Kianu Walker gives the inside scoop on his growing vegan ice cream business, and how you can get your hands on his fan-favorite Rose Gold ice cream. While we’re talking vegan treats, we can’t forget Batter and Crumbs, the “unapologetically decadent” cake shop in South Philly.

WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

#Vegan#Mt Cuba Center#Movers Makers#Batter And Crumbs#Wolf St Dream Ice Cream#Rook Cafe
Posted by
WHYY

Meditation for liberation in a West Philly cemetery

At 54 acres, Woodlands Cemetery is one of the largest open green spaces in West Philadelphia, a neighborhood asset used not just by mourners but by joggers, birdwatchers, and picnickers. The grounds and the historic mansion at their center have been used for weddings, fairs, and performances. The Woodlands wants...
Posted by
WHYY

Broadway is reopening this fall, and every new play is by a Black writer

Broadway is back, and its 2021 new play lineup is brimming with shows by Black writers. Through the end of the year, new and returning shows are scheduled to hit Broadway stages after theaters closed for a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shows are set to begin as early as August, bringing back both beloved musicals and plays that were forced to close early because of the pandemic, and new work seeing the Broadway stage for the first time.
Posted by
WHYY

Franklin Square park launches an open-air cocktail lounge

A semi-permanent tent erected in Philadelphia’s Franklin Square is opening this summer as a cocktail lounge. Franklin’s View Beer Garden, built on the eastern lawn of the park along Sixth Street, has two open-air rooms — totaling 7,300 square feet — with wooden floors, high ceilings with hanging chandeliers, and wood plank walls that appear to be dripping with Spanish moss.
Posted by
WHYY

Hundreds gather at Independence Hall for annual Declaration of Independence reading

Every year on July 8th, park rangers from the National Park Service hold a commemorative re-enactment of the first Declaration of Independence reading. 245 years ago, colonel John Nixon stepped out of the Pennsylvania State House, which is now Independence Hall reciting the Declaration of Independence to a crowd of spectators, who would be the first to hear the news. Soon after, across the thirteen colonies crowds formed in city centers and plazas to hear the news of freedom from the British monarchy.
Posted by
WHYY

Preview: The God Committee

Kelsey Grammer & Julia Stiles talk with Patrick Stoner about their personal trauma playing doctors who must decide who gets a lifesaving transplant and who doesn’t.

