Five Tips to Compete in Indianapolis’ Competitive Homebuying Market
If you’re hoping to buy a home this summer in Indianapolis, you’re in good company. Homebuyers in Central Indiana face the most competitive housing market in decades: a strong local labor market, low mortgage rates, and high demand for homes can mean heated bidding wars. The past year has fueled a stronger desire for homeownership, and Bank of America’s latest Homebuyer Insights Report found prospective buyers are eager to swap unpredictable monthly rents with steady monthly mortgage payments. In fact, nearly half (46%) of respondents say that building equity is more important now than ever before.www.insideindianabusiness.com