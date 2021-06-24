Five Tips to Compete in Indianapolis’ Competitive Homebuying Market

We know this market is crazy and even faster than usual because of the housing shortage. To buy a home right now you have to be competitive. However, this isn’t all bad! If you buy a home now, you can benefit from the low-interest rates. There are certain homes that are selling faster than others. Therefore contact your real estate professional and find out where your home fits in the equation. But, if you are ready to rock and roll with the selling of your house and buying of another. Here are three quick tips you can take advantage of to compete: