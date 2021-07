Atlanta 1994-95 San Francisco 1996-98 In the history of the NFL, few players have been as productive along the defensive line as Chris Doleman. The fourth overall selection in 1985, Doleman began his career as an outside linebacker. His production was modest his first two seasons as he only recorded 1.5 sacks through 29 games. However, with three games left in the 1986 season, Minnesota made a franchise-altering decision and moved Doleman to defensive end. He recorded two sacks in the final three games, and a Hall of Fame career was ignited.