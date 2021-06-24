Cancel
Trae Tha Truth Opens Ice Cream Shop to Support Special Needs Adults

By Trent Fitzgerald
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 19 days ago
Trae Tha Truth is serving up scoops this summer to special needs adults. According to a Click2Houston.com article, published on Thursday (June 23), the Lone Star rhymer is opening an ice cream shop that will support adults with special needs. Trae has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to bring an ice cream franchise to Katy, Texas on July 22, which has been designated "Trae Day" by the city of Houston.

105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

