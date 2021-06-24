Kanye West Sues Walmart Over Knockoff Yeezys, Claims He Could Be Losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars – Report

Ok, we’ll be honest, we’re a little late with this one. But spare us a moment as we try and make sense of Kanye West for what feels like the 100th time this year. Mr West filed a lawsuit last Thursday against retail giant Walmart for selling what he claims are ‘fake’ Yeezy Foam Runners. Now, we always side with the creator here at MoM, and the claim certainly seems valid on Kanye’s end. But we’ve sat here asking a few serious questions over the last few days “can you actually be mad at Walmart for making the Foam Runner affordable?” and “are the Walmart pairs actually ‘fake’ if they’re from the same factory?”