While in-person events have been mostly non-existent over the past year, the world is opening back up and eagerly looking for opportunities to connect in person again. Even though people are most excited about this in-person aspect of the future following a year of lockdowns, there’s an even bigger opportunity that will go unnoticed by most entrepreneurs: leveraging virtual and hybrid events to increase awareness, brand loyalty and revenue. I personally see virtual and hybrid events beginning to play a role that brings the advantages of digital courses, video marketing and communities all into one powerhouse marketing channel.