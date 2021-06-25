Cancel
WPP Takes Home Cannes Lions Holding Company Of The Year Honors

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPP was named Holding Company of the Year at the Cannes Lions Festival today, the first time since 2017 that the company has won the award. The firm collected a total of 190 Lions including a Titanium Lion, 12 Grand Prix, 28 Gold, 57 Silver and 92 Bronze, with winners representing 38 different countries.

