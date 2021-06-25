WPP Takes Home Cannes Lions Holding Company Of The Year Honors

For the past twenty years, I’ve spent the final night of Cannes Lions watching fireworks on the beach at the closing ceremony. It’s grown into something of a ritual for me. A time to reflect on the delights and disappointments of the past week and to recommit myself to the pursuit of creative excellence in the year ahead. Despite the lack of an in-person experience at Cannes Lions this year, I’ve been just as inspired by the winning work and, even without the fireworks, I’ve found myself reflecting deeply on everything I’ve learned over the past week.