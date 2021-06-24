NFL Star Serves Plant-Based Lunch to His Football Camp

Coach Bobby May and the rest of the Westlake High School football program know all too well the importance of sustaining a winning program and withholding a family culture. On July 21, the Westlake program will welcome back several alumni including two former NFL first round draft picks and other notable players around the program for the ‘Legends of the Lake’ youth football camp. 2002 graduate Adam “Pac Man” Jones, Falcons 2020 first round pick A.J. Terrell, 2016 grad Christion Ambercrombie and Super Bowl champion Keyaron Fox have already been confirmed to be in attendance according to the official Westlake football twitter account.