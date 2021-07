I am honored and thrilled to join Fielding’s School of Psychology as Professor and the Program Director for the Media Psychology program. My background includes more than 30 years of faculty experience and 19 years of academic administration at two U.S. universities and one Canadian university. My training is in social and forensic psychology, and my media psychology-related research has examined pretrial publicity, recorded criminal interrogations, and person recognition from surveillance photos and videos. I have been the author or co-author of research grants, books, book chapters, peer-reviewed articles, and articles in professional associations. At my previous universities, I taught a wide range of psychology courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels and supervised numerous master’s theses and doctoral dissertations.