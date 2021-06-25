Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

EU strikes deal on huge farm subsidies, ending three years of negotiations

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EF6Ox_0af4f7Rs00
French farmer Alix Heurtaut plows her field in Villeneuve-sur-Auvers near Paris, France, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union negotiators stuck a deal on reforms to the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme on Friday, introducing new measures aimed at protecting small farms and curbing agriculture's environmental impact.

"It fills me with great satisfaction being able to state that we have done it! On some points we may have wished for a different outcome but overall I think we can be content with the agreement we have achieved," EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said in a tweet.

The deal was negotiated by representatives from European Parliament and EU member states. Both parties must formally approve the agreement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Negotiators#Subsidy#European Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
Politicsmix929.com

Lithuania to propose sanctions on Belarus for flying illegal migrants to EU border

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania will propose on Monday expanding European Union sanctions on Belarus for sending illegal migrants across the border into the EU, its foreign affairs minister’s spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. “We will propose to consider gradually expanding sectorial sanctions”, the spokeswoman said. European Union foreign ministers are...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Faced with a divided Mercosur, Europe is preparing a document to unlock the free trade agreement: which countries are opposed

From euphoria to bewilderment. The free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union had practically no progress since that June 28, 2019, when the representatives of both blocs announced with great fanfare a consensus to advance the historic treaty that seeks to integrate a market of 800 million people and that represents a quarter of the world’s GDP.
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

German businesses, politicians demand ambitious EU climate policies

Brussels — German company bosses and members of the European Parliament are demanding a more ambitious climate policy from the EU Commission, with an eye on Europe's future energy supply. A letter signed by the bosses of insurer Allianz, chemical giant BASF, carmaker Daimler and industrial manufacturer ThyssenKrupp, among others,...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

EU should get authority to fight money laundering

In the fight against money laundering, the EU Commission not only wants to introduce a cash limit, but also to set up a new monitoring authority. According to documents available to the German Press Agency, the AMLA should even be able to independently impose financial sanctions in the event of violations of EU rules. It is also planned that it will coordinate the national supervisory authorities and support them in increasing their effectiveness in enforcing the European regulatory framework.
Travelwkzo.com

EU okays 750 million euro German scheme for consumers hit by cancelled travel services

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU competition regulators on Friday approved a 750-million-euro ($888 million) German scheme for a fund to reimburse travellers affected by insolvent package travel organisers due to COVID-19. Germany wants to set up a Travel Insolvency Fund, financed by contributions from package travel organisers, which will be operational from Nov. 1.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

EU data protectionists: The digital euro should be as anonymous as cash

A digital euro should be measured against cash in terms of its core components and should also be able to be used anonymously, my data protection officer. This is the relevant yardstick to find a balance between the fundamental rights concerned and to enable “full privacy protection for transactions of daily life”, emphasized the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) in letters published on Friday to the European Central Bank (ECB), the EU Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers.
AgriculturePosted by
SoJO 104.9

European Parliament Votes To End Caged Farming by 2027

The European Parliament voted this week to implement a ban on caged farming across the European Union. Following the committee’s debate regarding the “End the Cage Age” petition, the parliament decided in favor of the ban that aims to completely dismantle caged animal farming by 2027. Announced on June 10th, the non-binding resolution hopes to change animal agriculture across Europe by removing cages in an effort to reinvent the food supply chain. The parliament vote was substantially in favor of the ban with 558 votes for, and only 85 abstentions and 37 votes against.
Economyinvesting.com

EU eyes new money laundering regulator and stricter crypto reporting requirements

EU eyes new money laundering regulator and stricter crypto reporting requirements. The European Union is looking to launch a new agency designated with cracking down on money laundering at the regional level, with increased reporting requirements around crypto transactions listed among its principal objectives. A July 8 report from Reuters...
Economybatonrougenews.net

EU confirms 47.5 bln euros owed by UK in post-Brexit settlement

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The United Kingdom (UK) is liable to an amount of 47.5 billion euros (56.4 billion U.S. dollars) to the European Union (EU) and the calculation is final, a European Commission spokesperson said here on Friday. The amount includes outstanding commitments made prior to Jan. 1,...
Economyfinextra.com

P27 Nordic Payments secures merger approval from EU Commission

The European Commission today announced merger approval for the P27 Nordic Payments initiative to establish its pan-Nordic payments platform. This approval marks a significant milestone for the initiative which is working toward the creation of a common payments infrastructure across the Nordic region. The merger approval was an essential step...
EconomyAsbarez News

EU Pledges $3.1 Billion Aid Package to Armenia

YEREVAN (Azatutuyun.am)—The European Union pledged on Friday to provide Armenia with up to 2.6 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in economic assistance and investments over the next five years. EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi discussed with Armenian leaders the planned sharp increase in EU aid while visiting Yerevan...
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

EU Parliament Urges Officials To Skip Beijing Olympics

EU lawmakers on Thursday called for officials from the bloc to skip the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China improves on human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority. The European Parliament vote was another sign of souring ties between the EU and China, already hit by...
Economykamcity.com

EU Urges UK To Accept Swiss-Style Deal To End Agri-Food Standoff

The European Union urged London on Tuesday to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit ‘sausage war’ row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland. Read the full article on the Reuters website.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Uzbekistan scraps plans to offer subsidies for wind farms

The Uzbek government has decided not to provide subsidies for wind farms in the country, even though developers are due to start construction of large projects imminently. Uzbekistan had initially planned to provide some support to wind farm development — although the government had not disclosed specific details of this — but has now decided against it.
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

EU Defence Fund awards subsidy to DAC for CUIIS project

The EU Defence Fund (EDF) has awarded a subsidy to Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) for participation in the Comprehensive Underwater Intervention Information System (CUIIS) project. Led by the Bulgarian Defense Institute, the project consortium comprises 18 companies and institutions from Denmark, Romania, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Poland, and Finland. The CUIIS...
PetsInternational Business Times

Historic Day for Animal Welfare: EU Plans To End Caged Farming

The European Union will work towards new laws to end caged animal farming across the bloc by 2027. This phase-out commitment came after a petition that called for an end to the practice gathered over a million signatures. The petition requested to ultimately ban cages for farm animals such as rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Caged animal farming must end in EU, European Commission says

Reuters reports that the European Commission said it would propose legislation in 2023 to phase out and eventually ban caged farming for all animals covered by the citizens' proposal, possibly by 2027. That includes rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese. Laying hens, sows and calves are already covered by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy