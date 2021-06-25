Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Here's Why Trading Ben Simmons Would be a Huge Mistake

Genius Turner
Genius Turner
 17 days ago

Trading Ben Simmons has become the hottest sports story in Philly.

The last time I checked, Simmons was the only 6'11" Point Guard in NBA history

PHILADELPHIA — The summer going into my senior year of high school, I was invited to attend an ICL ('inner-city league') basketball camp. I recall a hefty coach strolling into the room. He then asked us, wide-eyed hoop dreamers, "What's the two 'Hs' you can't teach nobody in basketball?"

Silence lingered.

Sensing our blank expressions, the coach then filled in the blank. "Young men, the two Hs we won't be able to teach you guys are the two most important ingredients for any ballplayer. And they're spelled — Height and Heart."

Ben Simmons can't shoot threes. Ben Simmons can't make free throws. And so on has been the negative chorus trailing Philly's former number one draft pick. Unsurprisingly due to the Sixers' stunning upset to the Hawks, Sixer fans have been calling for Simmons to get traded not now, but right now!

Take one glance around social media, and it becomes clear Sixer fans consider Simmons being traded is a foregone conclusion.

Thankfully sports fans, known for being "prisoners of the moment," aren't GMs. Or else, the emotion of today would cloud the reason of tomorrow.

Sure, Simmons could've played better in the Hawks' series. But it must be remembered — Simmons is only 24 years old. Remember, when a senior is drafted from college, he's 22. In other words, why would Philly give up on their number one pick, already, and he's not even 25?

Perhaps NBA legend Scottie Pippen — the player whose game Simmons's is said to most resemble — put it best. "He's still a good basketball player," Pippen said. "That's his weakness: shooting the basketball. If you take that away from Ben Simmons, he's got no weakness."

Surely Pippen, who also struggled with the art of shooter's touch when he first came into the league, can relate. And just as Pippen was blessed with the two Hs, height and heart, Simmons carries both traits in his "basketball DNA."

To put it simply, Ben Simmons is the tallest point guard in NBA history! And as the old coach noted — you can't teach height.

As for playing defense, which is said to be based purely on heart and tenacity, Simmons has already made the All-Defensive First Team twice. Not to mention, he's already made three All-Star teams.

In short, there's a reason this season the Sixers had the best record in the Eastern Conference. After all, the team's almost 7-foot point guard is a perennial All-Star. And so, to trade him now, while he's not even yet 25, as Coach Doc Rivers puts it — "Would be crazy!"

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle.

