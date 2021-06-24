Cuomo signs Gender Recognition Act, NY adds 'X' gender mark on government IDs
NEW YORK - Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new law Thursday that will allow New Yorkers to use "X" as their sex designation on driver's licenses in New York. The Gender Recognition Act will also ensure that New Yorkers can have their gender identity on official documents and provides protections to reduce discrimination against nonbinary and transgender New Yorkers by permitting name change and sex designation changes to be sealed more easily.www.fox29.com