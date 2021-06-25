Loyola University grad from Chicago among those missing in Florida building collapse, school says

A Loyola University graduate from Chicago is among the missing in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla., according to the university. Officials early Friday said there were still 159 people unaccounted at the site of of the beachside Champlain Towers. Three bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight, bringing the death toll to four, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Officials feared that number could skyrocket. Eleven injuries were reported.