WWE's Montez Ford Reportedly Underwent Surgery

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE's Montez Ford, one half of the Street Profits, is off of television recovering from injuries from an attack by Otis sustained on the June 11th episode of SmackDown, at least on the kayfabe side of things. In reality, he did go to the hospital, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he was there for a voluntary procedure. The kayfabe injuries were just a way to write him off of TV for a bit while he underwent surgery and recovered, and while we don't know what his surgery was for, Meltzer said it wasn't related to an injury.

comicbook.com
