Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Surge in demand for holidays in new green list destinations

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vouRc_0af4QREW00
Passengers board a plane (PA Wire)

Holidaymakers are rushing to book trips to destinations added to the Government’s quarantine-free list.

Firms are experiencing a surge in demand for locations such as Spain’s Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and several Caribbean nations.

They are among 14 countries and territories moved to the green list on Thursday.

People arriving in the UK from those locations after 4am on Wednesday June 30 will no longer be required to self-isolate.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of tour operator Tui, said it saw an “immediate uptick in searches and bookings” following the announcement, particular to the Balearic Islands which include Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca.

British Airways has added flights to its schedules and plans to use larger aircraft on routes serving the new green list locations to meet the demand for travel.

Another airline, Jet2.com, saw its highest volume of bookings to the Balearic Islands in nearly a year on Thursday.

The firm has also put more than 70 additional flights on sale to Malta and Madeira for July and August.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “We knew there was a lot of pent-up demand out there but the response from our customers has been truly incredible.

“Bookings to Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Malta and Madeira have gone through the roof, which shows just how much UK holidaymakers want to get away.”

Price comparison website TravelSupermarket said Barbados went from being its 12th most-searched-for country by package holiday customers to number two, following the Government’s announcement.

Malta rose from 17th spot to number five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XR9i2_0af4QREW00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that the changes to the green list provide “a little bit of relief for the travel industry and for people who wish to get away”.

He added: “It won’t be quite like it was in 2019 and the old days, but we are moving in a positive direction.”

However, all of the additions except Malta were also put on a watchlist, which means they are at risk of returning to the amber list.

A number of popular hotspots such as France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain remain in the amber tier.

Travellers returning to the UK from those locations must self-isolate at home for 10 days, making holidays unviable for many people.

Mr Shapps held out the prospect that people visiting amber countries who had received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine would no longer need to quarantine later this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKUyA_0af4QREW00
Global Covid-19 cases and deaths (PA Graphics)

Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, said the announcement was a “constructive step”, but “fails to go far enough”.

The Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said the Government’s “overly cautious” approach would continue to have “major financial impacts” on the sector.

There are fears of potential new EU-wide restrictions on travellers from the UK over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant just as cases on the continent are coming down.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been pressing EU leaders meeting in Brussels to impose stringent quarantine requirements on arrivals to the bloc from Britain.

Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast: “I think it is understandable if you are in Germany – I heard what the chancellor said yesterday – and you have yet to reach the level of vaccination that we have seen here or in Malta, that you’re going to be more concerned.

“That may be just a question of waiting for their vaccination programme.”

The Times Of Malta reported that the Maltese government will require UK visitors who are not fully vaccinated to quarantine on arrival from June 30.

Professor Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told Sky News that the UK poses more of a risk to some other countries at the moment than the other way round.

He said the destinations added to the green list “pose very limited risk to the UK”, but tourists from the UK “may take the virus with them and infect other people there”.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Leaders#Italy#Uk#Government#British Airways#Jet2 Com#Travelsupermarket#Transport#Sky News#Eu#German#Bbc Breakfast#The Times Of Malta#Maltese#The University Of Bristol#Jcvi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Related
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Police Scotland make £28.5m with nearly 100 property sales since 2013

Old police stations are among nearly 100 property sales which have made Police Scotland more than £28 million since 2013, figures show. The most lucrative was the former Strathclyde Police Headquarters at 173 Pitt Street, Glasgow, for £9.6 million in 2018, while the former police training school at 7 Chambers Street in Edinburgh fetched £3.3 million in 2017.
Hobbiesftnnews.com

Must Visit Holiday Destinations for Casino Lovers

After 18 months of being deprived of travel, casino fans can finally start planning their next big trip for 2022. There is plenty of choice as well. Whether you want to stay in the United States or turn your attention abroad, there is a casino resort to suit everyone. For...
LifestyleTelegraph

Our rivalry with Germany blinds us to its wonders as a holiday destination

It felt like an act of treason. The middle-aged woman, a stranger, had just finished doing my friends and I was next. Thousands of Germans danced about on the streets of Berlin, honking horns and chanting the melody of ‘Seven Nation Army’, as is the wont of every single football fan outside of the UK. She scraped the face paint pen above my top lip, and then vertically down my chin. A goatee of German flags, in lieu of any convincing facial hair on my 18-year-old face.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Jet2 operates 22 flights to green list destinations after Covid rules are relaxed

Airline and tour operator Jet2 has resumed flights to four holiday hotspots, following last week’s announcement from the UK Government on international travel. Some 22 services departed from Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester, and Newcastle Airports today, with customers jetting off for some much-needed sunshine.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

When will Mexico be on the green list?

Sensational cuisine, ancient civilisations and 10,000km of palm-fringed sandy coastline make Mexico a top bucket-list destination for many travellers. With its teeming cities and secluded jungle, Mexico attracted a record number of British tourists a few years ago, with more than 521,000 travelling to the country in 2016.After the UK government finally revealed which countries would be on its “green list” when foreign leisure travel resumes on 17 May in England, is it possible to visit Mexico again? Here’s what we know so far.Is Mexico on the green list?No. Mexico has been placed on the amber list initially. This means...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Grant Shapps to give green light to amber list holidays for the double-jabbed

People who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations under plans being revealed on Thursday. In a Commons statement, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will explain the terms under which holidaymakers from England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy