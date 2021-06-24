Between the Buried and Me: Hear Epic New 'Colors II' Song Featuring Mike Portnoy

No one is making hell-raising club music quite like Shygirl, the London-based electronic artist and GEN F alumn. Her debut EP ALIAS dropped last year, and today some of its songs are the subject of a new long-form music video called Shygirl BLU, directed by the artist herself. At the end of the setlist is a brand new sizzling sex jam called "BDE" featuring Northampton rapper slowthai. It's rare that slowthai doesn't sound like he's having the time of his life when he's rapping, and that's certainly true of X-rated wolf-in-heat presence he brings to the track, a nice contrast to Shygirl's cool Fembot flow. Listen to the track above, and watch the full film below.