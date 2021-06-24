Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Between the Buried and Me: Hear Epic New 'Colors II' Song Featuring Mike Portnoy

By text Eli Enis
Revolver
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolver has vinyl copies of many classic Between the Buried and Me albums like The Great Misdirect and The Silent Circus available in our shop. Grab yours now!. Between the Buried and Me's 2007 album, Colors, is widely considered one of the best progressive metalcore albums of all time. The North Carolina virtuosos are no strangers to thematic follow-ups (see The Parallax I and II, and Automata I and II) and now after 14 years later, they're giving the landmark prequel its long-awaited sequel, Colors II.

www.revolvermag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Portnoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Between The Buried And Me#Revolver#Automata I#Dream Theater#Ex Candiria#Sumerian Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Robert Trujillo and Scott Weiland’s sons form new punk band Blu Weekend

After the short-lived Suspect208 announced their breakup in May this year, Noah Weiland, son of Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, and Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, have unveiled their new venture Blu Weekend. The band, which also features guitarist Anthony Laurie and drummer Jackson Morris, have...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.
Rock MusicRevolver

Hear Deathcore Crew Carcosa's Decimating New Song "Descensus"

Carcosa are a deathcore band from Vancouver that boasts musician Andrew Baena, who's been running a popular metal-oriented YouTube channel for nearly a decade, and vocalist Johnny Ciardullo, who plays guitar in the other, more popular Vancouver deathcore band AngelMaker. You might know them as they guys who recently went viral for their hilarious bit of yelling out cheesy pick-up lines as mosh calls, but you should also know them as the brutalists behind Carcosa, who have a new song out today called "Descensus" that absolutely rules.
Musicnextmosh.com

Rage reveal new studio album ‘Resurrection Day’

The band’s fans were overjoyed when in the Summer of 2020, Rage frontman Peavy Wagner presented the group’s new line-up featuring two guitarists, announcing a return to the constellation that had recorded classics such as Black In Mind and End Of All Days. After last year’s departure of Marcos Rodriguez, Stefan Weber (ex-Axxis) was enlisted, followed just a few weeks later by Jean Bormann (Angel Inc, Rage & Ruins). The fourth band member is drummer Vassilios “Lucky” Maniatopoulos, who has been with Rage since 2015.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: The Mountain Goats shine on new album “Dark In Here”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. Prolific? The Mountain Goats have returned with Dark In Here, their third album in a year! The title track is just the tip of the iceberg on what may be their finest album to date. Recorded before the pandemic and the Capitol insurrection, songwriter John Darnelle seems to have had foresight of the dark days that lay ahead.
MusicRevolver

Hear Poppy's Catchy New Grunge Song "Her"

We have purple cassettes of Poppy's ravenous new EP, EAT, available in our store. Shop for those and so much more!. Poppy is having one helluva year. After performing at the Grammys, dropping a cover of Jack Off Jill's "Fear of Dying" and unloading her ferocious new EAT EP, which is one of our favorite albums of the year so far, the post-genre artist has now returned with another new song called "Her."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Smile Machine offers up airy but fuzzed-out indie rock on new song “Pretty Today” (watch the video)

Smile Machine is the solo project of Jordyn Blakely, who's drummed in Stove, Maneka, Bartees Strange's band, and more, and she's releasing her debut EP Bye For Now on July 16 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). She recently released lead single "Shit Apple" and we're now premiering second single "Pretty Today," along with its Brant Louck-directed video, which stars Jordyn alongside a pink teddy bear.
MusicThe FADER

Shygirl shares new song “BDE” featuring slowthai

No one is making hell-raising club music quite like Shygirl, the London-based electronic artist and GEN F alumn. Her debut EP ALIAS dropped last year, and today some of its songs are the subject of a new long-form music video called Shygirl BLU, directed by the artist herself. At the end of the setlist is a brand new sizzling sex jam called "BDE" featuring Northampton rapper slowthai. It's rare that slowthai doesn't sound like he's having the time of his life when he's rapping, and that's certainly true of X-rated wolf-in-heat presence he brings to the track, a nice contrast to Shygirl's cool Fembot flow. Listen to the track above, and watch the full film below.
Musicmetalinjection

Phil Anselmo Says PANTERA Reunion with Rex Brown "Could Happen"

Phil Anselmo and his solo band The Illegals have been lining up "Vulgar Display of Pantera" shows for the rest of the year, where the draw is that you get to hear Phil sing Pantera classics. Naturally, this has led to an interviewer asking Phil if he sees doing the thing with Rex ever again, and Phil's response seems a bit surprising.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Once Human share new song “Deadlock” featuring Machine Head’s Robb Flynn

After a few years of hard work, Once Human are getting ready to unleash their upcoming record, Scar Weaver, which a release date has not been revealed just yet. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the group had more time to focus on the record earlier on during the lockdown. Today (1st), the group has premiered a video for their new single “Deadlock,” which features Machine Head’s, Robb Flynn.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

You Me At Six have shared a brand new song, 'Read My Mind'

You Me At Six have shared a brand new song, 'Read My Mind'. The track is taken from the forthcoming deluxe edition of the band's seventh studio album 'SUCKAPUNCH', which is set for release this Friday, 2nd July. Frontman Josh Franceschi explains: "As we haven't been able to tour because...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Connan Mockasin made an album with his dad, Ade (listen to “The Wolf”)

Connan Mockasin has made an album with his father, Ade Mockasin. It's called It's Just Wind and will be out digitally July 14, which is Ade's 72nd birthday. The album came about after near-death experience Ade had, as well as Connan being told that an album with his father should be "made a priority, or you’ll regret it for the rest of your life."

Comments / 0

Community Policy