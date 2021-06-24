Between the Buried and Me: Hear Epic New 'Colors II' Song Featuring Mike Portnoy
Between the Buried and Me's 2007 album, Colors, is widely considered one of the best progressive metalcore albums of all time. The North Carolina virtuosos are no strangers to thematic follow-ups (see The Parallax I and II, and Automata I and II) and now after 14 years later, they're giving the landmark prequel its long-awaited sequel, Colors II.