Loveland PD Helps to Save Doberman Puppy in Hot Truck
Somedays, it 'takes a village' to come to the rescue. Thanks to someone calling attention to the puppy, the police were able to do the right thing. Loveland Police Department (LPD)was alerted by a citizen to the fact that there was a dog tethered in the back seat of a black truck in the Wal Mart parking lot on Eisenhower; she said the dog appeared to be whimpering and trying to get air, with the window partially opened.newcountry991.com
