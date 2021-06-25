Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

MPRB presents Cycle the Summer

Stephanie Moua
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIrLu_0af4LslO00
Yury Kirillov/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has decided to translate the traditional one-day Minneapolis Bike Tour with a series of smaller, bike-focused events throughout the summer.

This event will provide more opportunities throughout the summer for people of all ages, backgrounds, and riding abilities to get on a bike!

Biking Without Barriers

Tomorrow, June 26, from 8 AM to 2 PM

Lake Nokomis Parkway – east side

Parkway closed between 22nd Ave./Minnehaha Pkwy. on the north and Derby Ave. on the south

At Biking Without Barriers events, road closures from 8 AM to 2 PM clear the streets of motor vehicles so that bicyclists can enjoy Minneapolis' beautiful parkways, traffic-free.

Additional Biking Without Barriers events

  • Saturday, July 17, on Victory Memorial Drive between 36th Ave. North and Osseo Road
  • Saturday, August 21 on Columbia Parkway (location TBA)
  • Saturday, September 18 on Lake Harriet Parkway (location TBA)

Cycling 101 (register today!)

Wednesday, June 30 from 1 PM to 5 PM

Morris Park, 5531 39th Ave. S., Minneapolis

This youth-focused event features a bike rodeo that teaches safe biking, tutorials from mechanics on bike maintenance - and for fun, live BMX demos, and a big air show.

Cycling 101 is free, but space is limited, and registration is required.

Additional Cycling 101 events (all 1 PM to 5 PM)

  • Wednesday, July 14

Creekview Park, 5001 Humboldt Ave. N., North Minneapolis

  • Wednesday, July 28

Longfellow Park, 3435 36th Ave. S., South Minneapolis

  • Wednesday, August 11

Bottineau Field Park, 2000 Second St. NE. Northeast Minneapolis

  • Wednesday, August 25

Armatage Park, 2500 W 57th St., Southwest Minneapolis

About Cycle the Summer

New for 2021, this event series complements MPRB's expanded bike programs and features biking options geared to people of all ages, backgrounds, and riding abilities.

Cycle the Summer events include auto-free weekend rides on MPRB parkways; youth-focused bike rodeos with maintenance tutorials, BMX demos, and more; and a Passport Program for touring the Minneapolis Grand Rounds bikeway. The series culminates with a festival at Boom Island Park in August.

Details at minneapolisparks.org/cycle_the_summer

