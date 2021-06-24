Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Android Apps Are Coming to Windows 11

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft says Android applications will be available on Windows 11; not at launch, but later this year. During its official Windows 11 announcement on Thursday, Microsoft revealed that support for Android applications would be coming to the operating system later in 2021. Users will be able to discover and download Android apps using the Microsoft Store, and the capability is being made possible by partnerships with Amazon and Intel.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Android Applications#Windows#Video Apps#Microsoft#The Microsoft Store#Intel Bridge Technology#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Software
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Android App Bundles are replacing APKs – why it matters

Google Play Store is constantly evolving to meet the growing needs and demands of Android users and developers. Many of those improvements rely on automated systems powered by AI and machine learning, particularly in screening apps for malware or prohibited content. There are times, however, when changes require developers to make changes in the way they write and distribute their apps. One of the most disruptive changes is coming in August when Google Play Store switches to App Bundles instead of APKs as its standard package format, a change that will affect not only developers but also Android users, hopefully for the better.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Top Photography Apps For Android In 2021

Smartphone photography has taken a giant leap in the last decade or so. With modern smartphones offering multiple camera modules to capture various kinds of photographs, the quality of pictures that can be taken using the cameras largely depends on the photographer’s skill. Apart from the sheer skills of the...
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Google plans to discontinue APK format for Android apps

Android is the most popular mobile operating system used by millions of users today. For years,. is planning to discontinue the popular APK format this year. APK is popular among Android users, the company has embraced better methods of distributing Android apps known as Android App Bundles which were introduced earlier in 2018. As per reports it is now compulsory for new apps to use App Bundles with AAB format. However, existing apps can still leverage the APK format.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

The Best Augmented Reality Apps for iPhone and Android

Augmented reality, or AR for short, lets you virtually experiment with and manipulate the real world through technology. You’ve probably seen AR at work in popular games for both Android and iOS, but there are so many other cool apps that use it, too. Augmented reality apps for Android and...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Android app devs will now be required to verify their identity

In a bid to prevent malicious apps from ending up on the Play Store, Google has announced a couple of steps to verify the identity of mobile app developers on its platform. Cybersecurity researchers have detected all kinds of threats lurking in malicious apps on the Google Play Store, including the PhantomLance spyware, adware trojans, and malware droppers.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Google makes Android app bundles mandatory for new apps

The convenient and secure distribution of mobile applications in the form of Android App Bundles (ABB) via Google Play for users and developers alike will become the mandatory package format for all new apps from August 2021 – the more individual APK files (Android Package) will remain only allowed for older apps. In the case of games, developers have to switch to the new Play Asset Delivery (PAD) format for security reasons.
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Android Users Are Getting Closer to an iMessage-Like App

AT&T has announced it’s collaborating with Google to make Messages by Google the default messaging app on all Android phones supported by the network. This means AT&T subscribers will have access to Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Messages by Google’s built-in encryption abilities. RCS would effectively bring some iMessage-like features...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Should you clear your app cache on Android?

This story was originally published on Oct 3, 2019 and last updated on Jul 1, 2021. Clearing app cache is probably one of the most controversial topics when it comes to maintaining your Android phone. Many people clear app cache instinctively, either to free up additional storage, or — whether true or not — to keep their phone and apps from getting sluggish over time. But there are a lot of questions about the practice, and whether or not it actually does anything useful in the short or long term. Some contend that Android itself should handle app cache all on its own, and that interfering with default caching behavior is just asking for trouble. But the truth is far, far murkier. Some apps don't use cache space responsibly, others outright break when they use too much cached data, and some can even crash or refuse to work entirely after an update — a problem you might be able to remedy by clearing said cache. Blanket statements, then, aren't really helpful here. But we can discuss what app cache is, why it matters, and why you might want to clear it on your Android smartphone.
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Universal Print Support Apps Coming to Newer Windows Systems

Microsoft this week described some Universal Print details coming this year to the next Windows 10 feature update release (21H2), as well as the new Windows 11 operating system. Universal Print is a relatively new service, commercially released by Microsoft back in March. It lets organizations with Microsoft 365 Business...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

How to roll back to an older version of an app on Android

This story was originally published on Nov 20, 2019 and last updated on Jul 1, 2021. Sometimes, you need to install an earlier version of an app on your phone. Be it because the new one is crashing, has introduced a new feature or option that's broken, or simply because you don't like the latest changes, there are ample reasons to revert an update. On Android, reverting an app to an older version is fortunately a pretty straightforward process, and we'll guide you through it here.
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Importance of antivirus app for your Android device

Android is the leading operating system used by millions of users across the globe. It has such a large user base that it is often the most targeted OS by cybercriminals. There have been so many reports recently about Android malware, adware, and other issues, which influenced many users to install an.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

15 best antivirus apps and best anti-malware apps for Android

Protecting your phone is a top priority so we'll show you the 15 best antivirus apps for Android to help keep malware away. Antivirus Android apps remain one of the most popular types of applications on Android. Generally, you don’t need an antivirus app if you play it safe, only download apps from the Play Store, and keep your security settings enabled. However, there are those who like to take a walk on the wild side and not do those things. There are a ton of really bad antivirus apps out there. Even if these apps aren’t necessary, it’s good to know the safe ones that don’t suck. Here are the best antivirus apps and anti-malware apps for Android. All prices are current as of January 2021.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Windows 11 app store improvising

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft is finally improvising its app store for its users! Some popular applications have already started to appear on Windows 11's Microsoft store, making it more useful than before. According to The Verge, Microsoft's app store for Windows- the Microsoft Store, is...
Cell PhonesLifehacker

Uninstall These Malicious Android Apps That Stole Facebook Passwords

Researchers from Dr. Web have found nine apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads that were sneakily stealing user’s Facebook passwords using a genuine Facebook login page. As of writing, Google has banned the developer and removed these nine apps from the Play Store, but if you’ve downloaded any of them, it’s time to change your passwords.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

3 of the best sleep apps for your Android phone

Sleep. There’s nothing better than lying in bed and sliding away into sleep after a long, busy day. . .unless your experience is lying in bed trying to force your mind and body to slow down and just let you sleep! It is the most frustrating feeling to lie in bed desperately wanting, and needing, to go to sleep but all you can do is repeatedly count how many hours of sleep you’ll have; if you go to sleep right now. Its a familiar experience for many of us; impacted by our busy lives, many screens and devices, and the pressures of the world we live in.
Softwaretwollow.com

How To Create An Android App Without Coding

Today’s post is aimed at novice mobile developers who are looking to quickly create Android apps without coding. For most of us, a step by step guide on how to create an Android app without coding sounds like a breeze, but it is quite an achievement in itself, considering the fact that all the steps involve a very delicate combination of the following:

Comments / 0

Community Policy