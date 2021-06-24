Android Apps Are Coming to Windows 11

This story was originally published on Oct 3, 2019 and last updated on Jul 1, 2021. Clearing app cache is probably one of the most controversial topics when it comes to maintaining your Android phone. Many people clear app cache instinctively, either to free up additional storage, or — whether true or not — to keep their phone and apps from getting sluggish over time. But there are a lot of questions about the practice, and whether or not it actually does anything useful in the short or long term. Some contend that Android itself should handle app cache all on its own, and that interfering with default caching behavior is just asking for trouble. But the truth is far, far murkier. Some apps don't use cache space responsibly, others outright break when they use too much cached data, and some can even crash or refuse to work entirely after an update — a problem you might be able to remedy by clearing said cache. Blanket statements, then, aren't really helpful here. But we can discuss what app cache is, why it matters, and why you might want to clear it on your Android smartphone.