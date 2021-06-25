Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Get Ready for the Summer of Ken Car$on | Highsnobiety

By Words By Bailey Anderes
Highsnobiety
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the name Ken Car$on. An up-and-coming 18-year-old talent hailing from Atlanta, Car$on brings fresh energy to the glitchy, stripped-back rap subgenre commonly associated with the city. His infectious flows – injected with the immediacy and spontaneity of a freestyle – have earned him a cult following. His hotly anticipated debut album, Project X, picks up from the success of Car$on’s EP’s Boy Barbie and Teen X and should be arriving by the end of the summer.

Nima Nourizadeh
#For The Summer#Opium#Project X#Nubian#Comme Des Gar Ons
