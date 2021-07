Editor's Notes: I'll admit, I don't really know the first thing when it comes to watches. I like reading what passionate collectors have to say about them, though, because there's I find something inherently appealing about learning from experts, even when it comes to subjects I don't personally engage with. Japanese watch fanatics are on a different level, of course, and maintain a fascination with affordable watches that's distinct from the usual Western collector discourse, at least that I've been privy to.