Johnson County, IA

Johnson County Officially Changes Namesake

By Eric Stone
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 18 days ago
Johnson County is still called that, but according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a change that has been in talks for months is now official. The name won't change but the namesake will, no longer referring to Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong slave owner from Kentucky with no connection to the state of Iowa or Johnson County. It's likely he was chosen, in 1837 as noted by Iowa's News Now, for having been Vice President of the United States under Martin Van Buren.

94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

