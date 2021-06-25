Here's What to Wear to the Office When It Reopens

With a rise in Y2K fashion and skin-baring silhouettes it was only a matter of time before one-shoulder tank tops made their way back into the zeitgeist. And so we find ourselves scrolling through tons of one-shoulder styles—solid black, bright colors, funky patterns, bodysuits—searching for the perfect way to bring back this old favorite from years ago. But, of course, the 2021 version isn’t quite the same as those you rocked ten, 20 or even 30 years ago. The style du jour is minimalistic, with a slim fit and no extra adornments. The strap can be thick enough to cover a one-shoulder bra or spaghetti thin, but you won’t find many short- or long-sleeve styles anymore. Read on to see how six fashionable women style one-shoulder tank tops for a fresh, modern look, plus two options that are better left in the past for now.