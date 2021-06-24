PICTURES: Lorrie Morgan Through the Years

A tornado ripped through Alan Jackson’s hometown of Newnan, Georgia earlier this year. After the wind died down and the skies cleared, a large portion of the city laid in ruin. All told, the twister caused millions of dollars in damage. However, that doesn’t even begin to account for the heartache and loss caused by the massive storm. So, Jackson decided he had to do something to help the town where he spent his formative years. He wanted to give back to his community and he did so in the best way he could think to do it. He put on a benefit concert and donated the proceeds to a charity aimed at rebuilding the city and helping its residents.