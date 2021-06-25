NYC Public Pools Reopen Tomorrow in All Five Boroughs, Including Updated "Cool Pools"

Kevin Coles/Flickr



New York City - Today is the last day of school in New York City. As promised, the NYC Parks Department will reopen public swimming pools tomorrow, on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The outdoor pools will open at full capacity, but social distancing is still encouraged. You can take a dip in your local pool as soon as 11:00 am tomorrow.

You can also check out one of the Cool Pools , such as the recently updated Van Cortlandt Pool in the Bronx. NYC Parks posted a makeover video on Twitter, showing the Olympic-size pool repainted in “Bowery Blue.” There will also be a deck with cabana-style umbrellas.

The Cool Pools NYC initiative began in 2018 with the intention to renovate outdoor pools that hadn’t been updated since the 1970s. Summer-themed wall art is being added as part of the new design, as well as lounge chairs for sunbathing. Other poolside activities will also be set up, such as games, sports, and fitness classes - all free.

So far, there have been 16 renovated outdoor swimming pools in New York City, thanks to the initiative: four pools in Brooklyn, including two new renovations at Bushwick Pool and Howard Pool; five pools in the Bronx, three pools in Manhattan, and two each in Queens and Staten Island.

Twitter

John Jay Pool getting ready for the opening this Summer Yay!!!!!@NYCParks pic.twitter.com/dQSqXqnMNe

— gigpalileo (@gigpalileo) June 19, 2021

Good to know: Bring a lock with you, so that you can keep your valuables safe while you swim. You have to wear a swimsuit to gain admittance to the deck. If you want to wear extra clothes, such as a T-shirt or hat, you will need to wear white. Shirts with colors are prohibited.

Did you know there are free swim programs at the outdoor swimming pools in New York City? According to the NYC Parks website, they are still trying to determine if the programs are feasible this summer. If interested in participating, you will have to check back for updates.

If you’re a history buff, you might be interested in reading about the origins of the swimming pools in New York City. These days, when we visit the pool, we are encouraged to wash our bodies before getting in the water. However, bathhouses are the precursors to swimming pools. Although the public baths were built to accommodate bathing, many New Yorkers enjoyed the baths because they offered relief from the summer heat.

NYC pools will remain open seven days a week this summer, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, and 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The season ends Sunday, September 12. There are 34 outdoor pools in the city, so you should be able to find one near you.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.