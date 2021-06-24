Right Now Is The Best Time To Become An Illinois Certified Official

You no doubt have heard and seen plenty of talk this week about the new NCAA NIL rule that has college athletes excited. If you don't know what NIL stands for, it means Name, Image, and Likeness. The NCAA has basically said, no we're not going to pay college athletes, but we're going to let them earn some money by letting them cash in on their name. That has always seemed like a fair deal to me. And while Iowa men's players like Jason Bohannon have gotten a lot of attention, perhaps no Iowa player is better positioned to take advantage of this new NIL world than Iowa women's star Caitlin Clark.