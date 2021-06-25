Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

City Council to hold public hearing on single-room occupancy housing

Stephanie Moua
 17 days ago

Tony Webster/Flickr

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Council Member Jeremy Schroeder, along with Council Members Cam Gordon and Lisa Goodman, are coauthors of an ordinance that would enable single-room occupancy or SRO housing in Minneapolis.

These apartments will address a crucial housing market need by providing a deeply inexpensive housing choice that would benefit individuals transitioning from homelessness or in danger of becoming homeless.

The proposal allows for the addition of these units throughout Minneapolis, except in the lowest-density regions. Only non-profit or government entities with a track record of properly managing housing projects might create SRO units.

Standalone licenses would provide tenants with renter protections. The Planning Commission has referred the draft ordinance to the City Council for consideration this summer.

Details of this proposal can be accessed at https://lims.minneapolismn.gov/download/Agenda/2228/RPT-SROTextAmendment.pdf/57772/2550/Regulation%20of%20Rooming%20Units%20and%20Congregate%20Living%20Facilities?utm content=&utm medium=email&utm name=&utm

Schroeder has heard from some residents who believe this approach is overly restricted — that SROs should be permitted citywide and erected by anyone. It is vital to bring this type of housing back to Minneapolis in a deliberate and considered manner.

Schroeder and his coauthors have met with stakeholders, including affordable housing providers interested in developing SRO units. They have not received feedback that the ordinance as proposed would impede their ability to lead projects.

A public hearing on this proposed law is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at 1.30 PM during the City Council's Business, Inspections, Housing, and Zoning Committee meeting.

Learn how to attend a public hearing here https://www.minneapolismn.gov/government/meetings/attend-a-meeting/?utm content=&utm medium=email&utm name=&utm source=govdelivery&utm term=)

Alternatively, written comments may be emailed to councilcomment@minneapolismn.gov.

