SUAH African Dance Theatre entertains and teaches

In continuing the tradition of providing family friendly entertainment combined with education, the Gunn Memorial Library hosted the SUAH African Dance Theatre from Greensboro who performed their traditional African dance routines. These dance routines were choreographed to the rhythmic sounds of the West African djembe drums; the instrument that speaks the language of the culture. The founder and artistic director of SUAH, Wesley L. Williams, Jr., demonstrated to the audience how the dancers are able to stay in sync with one another and with the drums. He played a rhythmic pattern on his djembe and had the audience clap at the end of the sequence. By listening to the drum sequence, the dancers don’t have to memorize the routines. They listen for the pattern to be played and then perform the associated movements as told to them by the drums. Williams then gave a brief lesson about the construction of the djembe…the body is carved from a hardwood , the top is traditionally made of goat skin and decorative rope is used to hold it together. He ended his lesson by saying that if the drum is dropped and damaged in any way, it costs a minimum of $200.00 to get it fixed.