TRAVERSE CITY — A new restaurant coming to a block of Traverse City’s downtown that long has been the focus of alcohol-related complaints will get a liquor license. In a close vote that nearly went against applicant Timothy Kiel, commissioners approved allowing the transfer of a Class C liquor license to what’s planned as a Spanish restaurant. It’s planned for a spot that has been a number of restaurants in recent years that have come and gone, all of which have had some sort of alcohol on the menu.