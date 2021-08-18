FS Bancorp (FSBW) Declares 2-for-1 Stock Split in the Form of Stock Dividend, Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On August 24, 2021, the Board of Directors of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) approved a 3-for-2 common stock split, effected in the form of a 50% stock dividend, payable September 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021. Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2021 will receive one additional share of Raymond James Financial common stock for every two shares owned. These additional shares will be distributed beginning September 21, 2021. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the NYSE on September 20, 2021.