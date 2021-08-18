Cancel
Stocks

FS Bancorp (FSBW) Declares 2-for-1 Stock Split in the Form of Stock Dividend, Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the "Company"), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the "Bank"), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend, payable July 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021. Under the terms of the stock split, the Company's shareholders will receive a dividend of one share for every share held on the record date. The dividend will be paid in authorized but unissued shares of the Company's common stock.

