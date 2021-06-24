Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Transformers 7; Steven Caple Jr. Directs, Dominique Fishback & Anthony Ramos Star

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 14 year hiatus the mega-franchise, Transformers, is back for film seven: Transformers: Rise of The Beast. Paramount pictures announced the news during its virtual showcase on Tuesday, amidst the start of films production. It was also announced that In The Heights actor Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah actress Dominique Fishback will be headlining with Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II, The Land) directing. The film is set to debut in theaters June 24, 2022.

www.blackfilm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
Person
David Ellison
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Steven Caple Jr.
Person
Dana Goldberg
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transformers#Optimus#Terrorcons#Joby Harold Lrb Army#Paramount Pictures#Skydance Present#Tom Desanto Productions#Di Bonaventura Pictures#Bay Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Just Added A Sons Of Anarchy Star In A Major Role

Paramount recently opened the floodgates when it came to details on the movie we’ve now come to know as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And one of the big announcements that came from the kickoff presentation with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. was the fact that we’d be introduced to the cinematic incarnation of the Maximals from Beast Wars. Now, we finally know who will voice their leader, as Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has been revealed as the voice of Optimus Primal.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Hellboy star reprises Transformers role in new Beast Wars movie

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has added Ron Perlman to the cast as the voice of Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals. The Hellboy actor is no stranger to the role having previously voiced the character in the animated series Transformers: Power of the Primes, as reported by Collider. Perlman...
MoviesPosted by
@wearemitu

Anthony Ramos Talks Sexy ‘Love And Lies’ Album And Leading Next ‘Transformers’ Movie

“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos is aiming for pop stardom with his new album Love And Lies. The R&B crooner turns up the heat with the sexy LP that explores more genres like pop and Latin music influences. In an interview with Latido Music, Ramos talked about going from Broadway musicals to pop music, the inspiration for his new album, and starring in the next “Transformers” movie.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Javier Bardem to star in adaptation of ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’

Javier Bardem has signed up to star in the adaptation of the classic children’s novel ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ for Sony Pictures. In the book, the story revolves around the title reptile who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighbourhood kids. He’s the happiest crocodile any home ever had…until one neighbour insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don’t like crocodiles, and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong. It will take all of Lyle’s charm—and courage—to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

In The Heights star Anthony Ramos responds to colourism controversy

In the Heights star Anthony Ramos has responded to the recent colourism controversy surrounding the movie. While the film has been well-received critically, it has come under fire for the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in lead roles, something that musical co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to. Ramos, who plays the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.
MoviesMovieWeb

No Sudden Move Review: Steven Soderbergh Thrills with All-Star Crime Drama

Steven Soderbergh returns to peak crime drama form with an outstanding all-star cast. No Sudden Move is a riveting tale of theft, murder, and betrayal. What begins as a simple job for three career criminals spirals into a big money score with serious ramifications. The fifties period setting adds fascinating social, racial, and sexual dynamics. Each character has a different agenda, but learns the hard way that there is no honor among thieves.
MoviesCollider

Brendan Fraser and Bill Duke on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why Steven Soderbergh is a Detail Genius

[Editor's note: The following interview contains spoilers for No Sudden Move.]. With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Brendan Fraser and Bill Duke about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. During the interview, Fraser and Duke talked about why they loved Ed Solomon’s script, the way it weaved in the many twists and turns, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie, how the film mixes in historically accurate information, and more.
Moviesgamingideology.com

The offering adds Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Burn Gorman and more

Paramount+ has added several actors to its cast for The offer, the upcoming limited series detailing the making of behind the scenes the godfather. Justin Chambers (Grey’s Anatomy) as screen legend Marlon Brando, who played the title role of Don Vito Corleone in the film, and Patrick Gallo (the Irishman) as Godfather creator, author and co-screenwriter Mario Puzo.
Movieshypable.com

‘John Wick 4’ casts Marko Zaror in villain role

John Wick 4 has found its villain in Marko Zaror. According to Deadline, actor Marko Zaror (Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) is currently in talks to sign on to star opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4. Specific details surrounding who Zaror will play in the fourth installment of the...
MoviesA.V. Club

Gunpowder Milkshake is a better Jackie Chan homage than a John Wick riff

Since bursting onto the scene as Doctor Who’s fiery companion, Karen Gillan has carved out a particular niche as an actor. Her signature is playing characters who look like they should be supremely cool but who have the heart of an awkward dork—a talent she’s put to use in both the Guardians Of The Galaxy and Jumanji franchises, as well as her cancelled-too-soon sitcom Selfie. It’s why Gillan initially seems like an odd fit to lead Gunpowder Milkshake, a John Wick-flavored shoot-’em-up with an icy opening act that aims for cool by way of both 1950s noir and neo-Western. In her early scenes as brutal hitwoman Sam, Gillan’s husky growl and boot-stomping demeanor seem like an act, rather than the earned confidence of a trained, veteran killer.
Moviespopculturetimes.com

James Cameron comes back with the blockbuster sequel Avatar 2!

Twelve long years ago, James Cameron released the movie that smashed all box offices across the world. And for so long, the movie kept the record for being the highest-grossing movie of all time. It wasn’t until the decade-long revolution of Avengers: Endgame came along and beat the record once and for all! But like all champions, Avatar once again beat the record for Endgame and came back to the top of the list. So, it is once again the highest-grossing movie of all time! But now, James Cameron is coming back for a sequel to the mystery and adventure! After the first movie’s events, the destruction of the Pandora movie caused the deaths of several members of the Na’vi tribe. Many of them had to relocate their homes. What could happen next for the people of Pandora?
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Anthony Ramos Reaches For New Heights on 'Love and Lies'

Anthony Ramos is already well-known thanks to his starring role in In the Heights, and with his second album Love and Lies he’s setting his sights on full-on pop stardom. For those expecting show tunes, you can exit stage left. Instead, the Broadway actor is on a different vibe with sexy R&B tracks, pop-and-lockable bangers, and Latin-influenced party jams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy