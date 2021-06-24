Transformers 7; Steven Caple Jr. Directs, Dominique Fishback & Anthony Ramos Star
After a 14 year hiatus the mega-franchise, Transformers, is back for film seven: Transformers: Rise of The Beast. Paramount pictures announced the news during its virtual showcase on Tuesday, amidst the start of films production. It was also announced that In The Heights actor Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah actress Dominique Fishback will be headlining with Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II, The Land) directing. The film is set to debut in theaters June 24, 2022.www.blackfilm.com