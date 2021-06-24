Transformers 7; Steven Caple Jr. Directs, Dominique Fishback & Anthony Ramos Star

Twelve long years ago, James Cameron released the movie that smashed all box offices across the world. And for so long, the movie kept the record for being the highest-grossing movie of all time. It wasn’t until the decade-long revolution of Avengers: Endgame came along and beat the record once and for all! But like all champions, Avatar once again beat the record for Endgame and came back to the top of the list. So, it is once again the highest-grossing movie of all time! But now, James Cameron is coming back for a sequel to the mystery and adventure! After the first movie’s events, the destruction of the Pandora movie caused the deaths of several members of the Na’vi tribe. Many of them had to relocate their homes. What could happen next for the people of Pandora?