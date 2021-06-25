Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

Swelling Ganges opens up India's riverside graves

By Ritesh Shukla Saurabh Sharma
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToQmx_0af3Xm8p00
Members of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) patrol in the Ganges river past burning pyres of bodies that washed up on its banks after monsoon rains swelled it and exposed shallow sand graves dug during the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

PRAYAGRAJ, India, June 25 (Reuters) - More corpses are washing up on the banks of the Ganges in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, as rains swell the river and expose bodies buried in shallow graves during the peak of the country's latest wave of coronavirus infections.

Videos and pictures in May of bodies drifting down the river, which Hindus consider holy, shocked the nation and underlined the ferocity of the world's biggest surge in infections.

Though cases have come down drastically this month, the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj alone has cremated 108 bodies found in the river in the last three weeks, said a senior municipal official.

"These are those dead bodies which were buried very close to the river and have gone into it with the rise in its water levels," Neeraj Kumar Singh told Reuters.

"The municipal corporation has deployed a team of 25 people who are working day and night on this front."

Reuters saw more than a dozen riverside pyres burning a few miles from Prayagraj.

India, the world's second most populous country, saw its health infrastructure crushed in April and May. Hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen and crematoriums became overwhelmed with the dead.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, acknowledged in May that bodies of COVID-19 victims were being dumped into rivers in a practice likely stemming from poverty and families abandoning victims for fear of the disease. read more

"Instructions have been passed to every district magistrate to cremate the dead bodies with proper respect," said Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson Navneet Sehgal.

"There are dead bodies buried on the river bank and it is because of a local tradition."

The state reported 224 COVID-19 infections overnight, taking its total caseload to 1.7 million, while total fatalities are at 22,366.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Ganges#Poverty#Prayagraj#Hindus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

India's Holy Ganges River Gives Up Its Coronavirus Dead

Partly hidden between long reeds of grass, bodies shrouded in saffron cloth float silently down the holy Ganges river, a reminder of how India's ferocious coronavirus wave overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums. Families in India's north and east gave up the bodies of their loved ones to the river or buried...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Indian state tightens curbs on fears of new virus variant

India's richest state Maharashtra tightened restrictions Friday, citing fears of a "more severe third wave" as the country recorded its third death caused by a new coronavirus variant. The announcement came days after India's health ministry called Delta Plus a "variant of concern", citing its increased transmissibility and ability to...
InternetThe Next Web

Twitter goofs up with India’s map — AGAIN

Another day, another controversy surrounding Twitter India. This time, the company has goofed up the country’s map by showing the northern region of Jammu & Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, as a separate country altogether. The map first appeared on the company’s career page under the “Tweep Life” section, which...
Lifestylemilwaukeesun.com

India's first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opens for

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): In a unique initiative, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) opened Railways' first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at KSR Bengaluru railway station on Thursday. It is a joint venture of IRSDC and the HNi Aquatic Kingdom based on the Amazon River concept, which...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

Variant surge at border forces Bangladesh into new lockdown

DHAKA, Bangladesh — (AP) — In a state-run hospital near Bangladesh's border with India, Shahinul Islam prays his father does not become one of the facility's more than 300 patients who've died this month from the coronavirus. Hundreds like his father are struggling to breathe in the COVID-19 treatment unit,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s central government on Saturday urged states to be careful in reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns to prevent a resurgence of infections in the hard-hit country. Indian states are easing restrictions as a second wave of coronavirus infections appears to abate. The country is second only to the...
HealthHealthcare IT News

India opens vaccination platform to the world

On Monday, India presented its tech platform for COVID-19 vaccinations in a virtual global meet. At the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that CoWIN, the country's vaccination portal, was made open-source to be scaled globally for use by other nations. The event was attended by representatives from 142 countries...
Public HealthFlorida Star

India’s Covid Vaccination Portal To Be Made Open-Source

NEW DELHI — India’s Covid-19 vaccination platform, Cowin, is being prepared to be made open-source, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasized on the importance of technology in the fight against the pandemic. “Indian civilization considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realize the fundamental truth of this philosophy. That’s why our technology platform for COVID […]
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Bangladesh Locks Down As Infections In Europe Rise Again

Bangladesh's 168 million people on Thursday began a strict coronavirus lockdown while Indonesia announced emergency curbs as infections surged across parts of the Asia-Pacific. A European Union-wide coronavirus travel certificate was also set to come into force on Thursday, but concerns persisted about a resurgence of the disease as the...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Covid-19 latest update: Maharashtra at top, Kerala sees uptick in new cases

Jul. 9—Most states in India registered a fall in coronavirus cases on Friday even as the active caseload continued to remain high in some of these places. Barring Kerala that saw an uptick of 2,216 cases taking the total number of infections to 1,10,616, all other states, including Maharashtra with 1,17,698 active cases, reported a mild drop in fresh infections.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

UP CM inaugurates Population Policy 2021-2030

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Increasing population can be a hurdle in way of the development said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath on Sunday as he unveiled the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day. He further added that every community has been...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Provision of Uttar Pradesh

By Aashique HussainNew Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The second part of the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh which specifies more benefits for a couple having only one child will create an "imbalance in the ratio of Hindu and Muslim populations", said the International working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar on Saturday.
SportsBirmingham Star

BWF cancels India Open, Hyderabad Open

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday confirmed that the postponed tournaments including India Open 2021 have been cancelled. India Open was one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics and was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Paytm and PhonePe add new transaction solutions as India's payments space heats up

Two of India's largest payment players, Paytm and PhonePe (partially owned by Walmart's Flipkart), each announced new digital solutions. Paytm: The company introduced Postpaid Mini to its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution, Paytm Postpaid, so customers can take out smaller loans—between INR250 and INR1,000 ($3.40 to $13.50)—that are interest-free for up to 30 days, per Mint. It also lets customers access Paytm Postpaid's instant credit of up to INR60,000 ($809.40). Both solutions can be used for utility payments and online Paytm Mall purchases. The standard Postpaid service offers a longer-term credit solution with a monthly interest rate from 0% to 3%. Paytm is also exploring an initial public offering with an estimated value between $24 billion and $30 billion.

Comments / 3

Community Policy