ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

What is the fastest pitch ever? Fastest MLB pitches in 2022, Ben Joyce hits 105.5 mph in college

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8MBI_0af3XaY700

What is the fastest pitch in MLB? New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman can light up the radar gun like few others, while New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom throws heat that no starting pitcher can match. But how do these flamethrowers stack up in MLB history.

There are few things more impressive in sports than witnessing a pitcher light up the radar gun. The ability to load up and fire a ball at 100-plus mph gets fans excited, makes hitters feel intimidated and leaves teams fantasizing about the possibilities of what that electric arm can do.

Let’s examine the fastest pitch ever, in 2021 and look at the all-time history.

Fastest pitch ever thrown

Technology plays an instrumental role in the rapid velocity of fastballs and the tracking speed. Major League Baseball implemented the PITCH/FX system in 2006, allowing it to more accurately track the movement and speed of pitches, and the software kept improving over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Lq3L_0af3XaY700
Also Read:
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, 2022 season

While many MLB statistics date back to the 1900s, data specific to movement and speed only comes from modern technology. As a result, Aroldis Chapman is credited with throwing the fastest pitch in MLB history.

  • Fastest pitch ever in MLB: Aroldis Chapman, 105.8 mph

On Sept. 24, 2010, Chapman made MLB history. Then a rookie relief pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, the fireballer unleashed a fastball clocked at 105.1 mph by PITCH/fx. MLB later bumped that up to 105.8 mph.

Chapman did it again the following year, a wild pitch that nearly hit All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the face.

History repeated itself a few years later, this time with the Yankees. Closing the game in the 9th inning, Chapman unleashed a 105.1 mph fastball against the Baltimore Orioles.

Aroldis Chapman’s fastball is widely regarded as the fastest pitch in MLB today. In fact, even after more than 575 career innings and countless pitches hitting 100-plus mph, he also holds the title this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZU64_0af3XaY700
Also Read:
MLB predictions 2022: Projecting MLB standings, regular season awards

Are pitchers throwing harder?

With technology becoming a greater resource for pitchers and more emphasis being placed on velocity, we are seeing players throwing harder than ever. As the graph below shows from Jeff Leach, the average fastball speed in MLB has skyrocketed since 2002 and it will likely exceed 95 mph next season.

For examples on this, we examine the fastest pitch from the 2021 MLB season, by each pitch type.

Fastest pitch in 2022 NLB season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CRlg_0af3XaY700
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The easy pick would be Chapman who has thrown some of the fastest pitchers in MLB history. However, the Yankees’ closer just turned 34 and it’s possible injuries in recent years led to diminished velocity. Sp, I’ll be keeping an eye on Emmanuel Clase to light up the radar gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XN1gH_0af3XaY700 Also Read:
Hunter Greene’s fastball breaking records for Cincinnati Reds

Another favor is Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene. he made the team’s Opening Day rotation and that means we’ll get to see a lot of him. He touched 100-plus MPH multiple times in spring training and he hit 104 mph at one point in Triple-A during the 2021 MiLB season. Keep an eye on him, he might just throw the fastest pitch in MLB this year.

Greene has already made history, a feat even more meaningful for the rookie because it happened in his hometown of Los Angeles. The 22-year-old righty faced the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 16 and set the MLB record ( pitch-tracking era ) with 39 pitches thrown at 100-plus miles per hour. He shattered the record set by Jacob deGrom, who threw 33 pitches at 100-plus mph on June 5, 2021.

St. Louis Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley threw the fastest pitch in MLB in 2022. On May 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he struck out Starling Marte swinging on a 103.1 mph fastball.

Here are the fastest pitches thrown thus far in 2022. We’ll update the tracker, velocity via Baseball Savant, every few weeks.

Check out a breakdown on the fastest pitch in 2021 further below.

Ben Joyce – Fastest pitch in college baseball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1aRz_0af3XaY700
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Amid the MLB lockout, college baseball is becoming increasingly popular and it couldn’t happen at a better time. One of the fastest pitches ever thrown in baseball history is at the college level. Tennessee Volunteers right-handed pitcher is unleashing gas against opponents, routinely hitting triple digits and touching 103 mph multiple times.

Incredibly, Joyce is doing this after missing the 2021 season following Tommy John surgery. Pitchers are normally returning with diminished velocity post-TJS, needing time to work their way back up to peak velo. Yet, Joyce makes 100-mph look easy. Needless to say, he’ll be on the radar of MLB scouts and Aroldis Chapman might have a challenger for the fastest pitch ever in a few years.

  • Fastest pitch in 2022: 105.5 MPH, Tennessee Volunteers reliever Ben Joyce

Ben Joyce threw the fastest pitch in baseball in 2022, factoring in both the MLB and collegiate level. Facing the Auburn Tigers, Tennessee’s right-handed pitcher clocked a 105.5 mph fastball for a strike. Incredibly, per Wes Rucker, Joyce has thrown eight pitches at 103 mph or more this year.

Fastest pitch in MLB 2021

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks, the only other active player to hit 105 with his fastball, is on the injured list. As a result, Chapman has faced little competition to retain his crown for the fastest pitch in 2021.

  • What is the fastest pitch thrown this year? Aroldis Chapman, 103.4 mph vs. Matt Chapman (6/20/21)

deGrom likely won’t surpass Chapman’s fastball this season, but the front runner for NL MVP and Cy Young is blowing past his peers for average velocity.

  • Jacob deGrom average fastball velocity (2021): 99.2 mph (1st)
  • Jacob deGrom average slider velocity (2021): 91.5 mph (1st)
  • Jacob deGrom average changeup velocity (2021): 91.4 mph (5th)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00weuI_0af3XaY700 Also Read:
Best batting average of all time: Top MLB hitters by career average, best BA in 2021

With deGrom sidelined indefinitely due to inflammation in his throwing arm, baseball fans must look elsewhere for arms throwing with serious gas. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of that as our quick look at the fastest throwing pitchers in MLB shows.

  • New York Mets relief pitcher Miguel Castro’s average slider velocity (2021): 98 mph
  • New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s average slider velocity (2021): 90.4 mph
  • Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara’s average fastball velocity (2021): 98.1 mph (2nd)
  • Fastest fastball in MLB: 100.7 mph, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase
  • Fastest sinker in MLB: 98.1 mph, New York Mets reliever Miguel Castro
  • Fastest changeup in MLB: 92.1 mph, New York Mets reliever Miguel Castro
  • Fastest cutter in MLB: 100.2 mph, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase
  • Fastest curveball in MLB: 85.2 mph, Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez
  • Fastest splitter in MLB” 89.5 mph, New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker

With the 2021 MLB season wrapped up, here are a few hurlers to keep an eye on in 2022 who could top the chart for fastest pitch in MLB next year.

  • St. Louis Cardinals reliever Génesis Cabrera – 97.6 mph average (4th)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol – 99.5 mpg

Let’s compare the data to reports and stories that predated modern tracking technology.

Nolan Ryan and the history of velocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3ZdY_0af3XaY700
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Fastball velocities have ticked up over time. Between pitchers tweaking their mechanics and throwing with greater effort thanks to lower pitch counts, the radar gun is hitting triple digits like never before. FanGraphs detailed in Apri how the average fastball velocity jumped from 91.7 mph in 2008 to 93.7 mph this season.

The measurement of fastball velocity has also changed in recent decades, as Baseball America explained in detail. MLB changed the point at which it tracked the baseball coming in. With a pitch losing velocity as it leaves a pitcher’s hand and gets closer to the plate, the specific moment the baseball is clocked matters.

It’s why Nolan Ryan isn’t officially credited for throwing the fastest pitch. When the Hall of Famer was unleashing heat from 1966-1993, his fastball was being tracked closer to the plate. He was still credited with hitting 100 mph multiple times, topping out at 100.9 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvzaY_0af3XaY700 Also Read:
Babe Ruth vs. Josh Gibson: Who was a better hitter?

The documentary Fastball examined velocities and how different speeds might look if modern technology was used. It ultimately suggested Ryan hit 108mph. But Pitching Ninja later broke down why it’s difficult to determine the accuracy of that suggestion and he compared Ryan’s fastest recorded pitch to Hicks and Chapman frame-by-frame.

We might begin to see teams place less emphasis on velocity. MLB could explore rules to reduce the number of pitchers allowed on a roster, resulting in starters going longer into games and thus using less max effort on individual pitches. With that said, there will still be plenty of arms who will blow past 100 mph.

There is a chance Chapman’s record could fall in the near future. Cincinnati Reds prospect Hunter Greene, one of the top pitching prospects in MLB, regularly throws triple-digits and has even hit 105 mph. Keep an eye on him as the next possible challenger to Chapman’s official record.

More must-reads:

Comments / 103

Mike semones
06-27

I don't know how fast their fastballs were but Nolan Ryan and Bob Gibson brought fear to batters,you just don't see that kind of pitching anymore.

Reply(13)
23
Dick Hertz
06-25

The Goose pitched 105-107 consistently. Best relief pitcher ever! Oh but he was WHITE MLB won’t recognize his accomplishments!!

Reply(15)
35
Stephen Holmes
06-26

Even something as American as Baseball still ends up being political & racial...when neither was mentioned in this article..

Reply
7
Related
Yardbarker

Video Shows Why Madison Bumgarner Was So Angry Before His Ejection

Arizona Diamondbacks‘ ace Madison Bumgarner‘s outing against the Miami Marlins was cut short when he was ejected for a confrontation with first base umpire Dan Bellino. Bumgarner was visibly frustrated with the home plate umpire over a pitch that was called a ball. However, it wasn’t until Bumgarner...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees, Mets star has warning for Aaron Judge amid stalled contract talks

Aaron Judge will get paid after the 2022 season. It’s just a matter of by whom and how much. The All-Star right fielder and New York Yankees failed to hammer out a long-term contract extension before Opening Day, meaning Judge will be a free agent after the season. Judge is looking for a long-term deal north of $200 million. And that new deal will begin with Judge’s age-31 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Ben Joyce
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Jeff Leach
Yardbarker

The Yankees may have found their long-term 2nd baseman

Going into the 2022 season, the New York Yankees were unsure who their starting second baseman would be. Of course, DJ LeMahieu makes the most sense given his large sample size of adequate defensive play, but field manager Aaron Boone committed to Gleyber Torres after Brian Cashman acquired Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Mlb Standings#Baseball America#Major League Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds#Pitch Fx
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Max Scherzer’s unusual ejection

Doubting that Max Scherzer is intense is like doubting that the sky is blue. But if anyone wasn’t sure, Scherzer showed off his intensity on Tuesday. With Scherzer’s New York Mets hosting the Atlanta Braves, Scherzer was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning. Something might seem off there. After all, if the Mets are the home team, Scherzer isn’t pitching in the bottom of an inning. With the universal DH, he wasn’t hitting, either. So, what happened? Well, it gets funnier. Not only was Scherzer not active as a pitcher or hitter at the time of his ejection but he wasn’t playing in the game, at all.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
numberfire.com

Luis Gonzalez not in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez is being replaced in center field by Mauricio Dubon versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 34 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .276 batting average with a .737 OPS, 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Star MLB Pitcher Ejected After The First Inning

It didn't take long for star Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner to get run on Wednesday. The three-time World Series champion didn't even make it out of the first inning after getting into it with umpires. Even having to be restrained by teammates at one point. Walking off the mound, Bumgarner...
MLB
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Giants leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (14-9, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0); Dodgers: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a two-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles is 9-2 at home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

54K+
Followers
44K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy