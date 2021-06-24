Cancel
Mesquite, TX

Brenda Sue Nicklas

Terrell Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody Brenda Sue Nicklas, the most beautiful, precious, and loving wife, and mother passed away Tuesday June 15, 2021, after a long and courageous bout of cancer. Brenda was born June 22, 1946, to Joe Wilson Slider and Annie Clifton in Mesquite, TX. She grew up in Mesquite and graduated from Mesquite High School. Brenda met the love of her life in November of 1964, her husband Jerry, in Dallas. They both worked at Sears Roebuck and Co., which made her a mail order bride. Jerry and Brenda met in November, had their first date in December and were married December 26, 1964, by the Kaufman County Judge, due to Jerry being underage. Jerry and Brenda moved to Abilene in February 1986. Shortly after, Brenda started working at Abilene Eye Institute until her retirement in 2009. Brenda loved her family and being a mom the most. She loved to cook, garden, and take trips up until she got sick.

