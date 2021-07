I fished on this grand party boat many times. When I wasn’t fishing from her decks, I would drop by in the afternoons to see what the anglers of the day were catching. The Carolyn Ann was docked right next to the Miss Barnegat Light, the only party boat remaining in this northernmost village on Long Beach Island. I remember when there were at least a dozen party boats on Long Beach Island. Now there are only two. What happened?