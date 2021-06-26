Police: Middletown man choked woman, tried to rape her behind store
MIDDETOWN — Police say a city man has been arrested after choking a woman who feared he was going to rape her behind a Main Street liquor store this week. Clarence Jones, of Rapallo Avenue, was charged with second-degree strangulation and unlawful restraint, third-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, interfering with an emergency call, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief following the incident.www.middletownpress.com