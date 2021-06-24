Cancel
Warrensburg, MO

Police Academy Graduates All Hired by Area Law Enforcement Agencies

By Townsquare Sedalia
 18 days ago
While fulfilling a vital need for well-prepared police officers who are now serving several area communities, the Central Missouri Police Academy (CMPA) at the University of Central Missouri celebrated a milestone when it graduated its 161st cadet class on June 19. All 25 members of the graduating class have found...

