Police Academy Graduates All Hired by Area Law Enforcement Agencies

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop on a white F-150 with improper registration on South Ingram near East 19th Street. Contact was made with the driver and passenger. The passenger gave a false name, but when confronted, provided his real name. The passenger had two Failure to Appear warrants. The first warrant was from Pettis County on original charges of felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident and had a bond of $25,000 cash or surety. The second warrant was from Benton County on original charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree and was a no bond warrant. Dustin Michael Bertrand, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested and placed in a patrol car. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle. During the search, multiple items were located inside the driver's purse with methamphetamine residue on them. During a search of the driver, a bag of methamphetamine was recovered. Jamie Lee King, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested and placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both King and Bertrand were transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked.