KC Scout To Activate Several New Color Digital Message Boards June 28

So you're driving down the street on a hot summer day. You pull up to the stoplight in a line of traffic. Your air conditioner is cranked as you try to find some relief from the sun. You look down at your dash and the display shows that it's 93 degrees, but you look up at one of the local banks and it says it's 97. As you pull forward with the flow of traffic you see another bank sign and it's showing the temperature at 98 degrees. Which one is right?