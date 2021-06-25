Five candidates the Lakers could pursue to replace Jason Kidd on Frank Vogel's coaching staff

The Los Angeles Lakers may have turned over a good chunk of their roster after winning the 2020 championship, but the coaching staff has remained largely intact since Anthony Davis arrived. Frank Vogel has been the head coach for the past two years and he's kept the same six assistants by his side ever since: Jason Kidd, Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford. Such staff continuity is a rare thing among contenders. Losing teams tend to poach assistants from winners. After two years, it seems as though that might be happening to the Lakers.