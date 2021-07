Do you have more than one dog in your household? There are a number of reasons that people end up with multi-dog households. You may have started off with one dog, then worried he was lonely while you were at work. You may have ended up with your son’s or daughter’s pet after he or she got married, or you may just have a soft spot for those big, sad, brown eyes and ended up adopting more. Whatever the reason for your multi-dog household, there are strategies and training that can make life with your furry family a bit less chaotic.