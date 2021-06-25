Fox and Friends Host Says He’d Pick Texas Democrat to Be His Border Czar

It’s not every day when a Democrat is showered with praise on Fox & Friends. On Friday, though, that was very much the case. During a discussion about Vice President Kamala Harris visiting the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade lauded Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) for his frequent criticism of President Joe Biden’s administration on the subject. Kilmeade’s praise of Cuellar came in response to the Texas Democrat criticizing Harris for visiting an area of the border which he called “politically safer” given its lower influx of migrants.