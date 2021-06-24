Primer Raises $110M in Series C Funding

I’m excited to announce today that Thrive Global has raised an $80 million Series C round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Owl Ventures to accelerate our growth and impact in ending the stress and burnout epidemic and helping people live and work with greater well-being and mental resilience. This new funding is a validation of all we’ve accomplished so far — but more important, it enables us to fulfill our vision of shaping the future of the employee experience. We’re delighted that Mamoon Hamid, Partner at Kleiner Perkins, one of the earliest investors in Slack, Figma, Box, Yammer, Intercom and Coda, will be joining our board to help propel us forward. And we’re also delighted to welcome Ian Chiu, Managing Director at Owl Ventures, a global leader in education technology investing, to our board. Owl’s investments include Degreed and MasterClass, and their commitment to Thrive reflects their recognition that as we focus on reskilling and upskilling employees around the world, we must also empower them to build mental resilience and manage stress. The round also includes additional investment from existing institutional shareholders IVP and JAZZ Venture Partners, as well as a new investment from funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.