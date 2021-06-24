Cancel
Primer Raises $110M in Series C Funding

Cover picture for the articleNatural language processing firm Primer announced the close of a $110 million Series C round led by Lee Fixel’s Addition. New strategic investors include Steadfast, Sands Capital and Hank Crumpton, former ambassador-at-large and U.S. coordinator for counterterrorism. Existing investors Lux Capital, DCVC, Amplify Partners and more also participated. Primer also...

BusinessEntrepreneur

Ennoventure Inc Raises $5 Mn In Series A Funding Led By Fenice Investment Group Of USA

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. US and India-based Ennoventure Inc, the device and process agnostic solution to track and authenticate brands, on Tuesday announced to have raised $5 million in their series A funding from Fenice Investment Group, USA.
EngineeringPosted by
The Press

Aidoc Raises $66 Million in Series C Round to Address Growing Demand for its Comprehensive AI Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, announced today a $66 million investment, bringing its total funding to $140 million. This Series C round, led by General Catalyst, follows a surge in demand for Aidoc's AI-driven solutions, including the largest clinical deployment of AI in healthcare through its partnership with Radiology Partners.
Businesswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Extends NEC Collaboration into Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

Microsoft and NEC have announced their current partnership will be expanded into a new multi-year strategic collaboration. Microsoft has been a partner with Japanese electronics company NEC for decades and now the companies will put more focus on working together. Specifically, the pair will develop solutions for customers through Microsoft...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

SAIC Forms Strategic Advisory Board, Appoints First Members

Science Applications International Corp. has formed a strategic advisory board of leaders with experience in both industry and the public sector to focus on facilitating companywide growth and innovation. The company also announced the board’s first three members: David Norquist, former Department of Defense deputy secretary and comptroller; Ellen Lord,...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Cloud Native Integration Platform TriggerMesh Receives Strategic Funding from Cisco Investments, Existing Investors

Additional capital to bring TriggerMesh DevOps-friendly automation platform to market. TriggerMesh, a cloud native integration platform provider, today announced a strategic investment led by Cisco Investments with the participation of existing investors and others. The funds will primarily be used to expand TriggerMesh’s market presence through increased marketing, sales, and product delivery initiatives. The recent investment from Cisco Investments follows TriggerMesh’s original $3 million seed round raised in January of 2020 that was used to build a production-ready integration platform on Kubernetes.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Microsoft Agrees to Acquire Cybersecurity Company RiskIQ

Katie Roof and Dina Bass (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, as the tech giant tries to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of global cyberattacks. The company announced the deal Monday on its web site...
Businesswraltechwire.com

Microsoft acquiring cybersecurity startup admid ransomware, hacking surges

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Microsoft, which has a growing presence in the Triangle and North Carolina, says it is boosting efforts to fight cybercrime by acquiring security startup RiskIQ. “Organizations are increasingly using the cloud to reimagine every facet of their business. Hybrid work has accelerated this digital transformation, and...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Mytonomy Raises $25 Million Series B Funding to Transform Patient Engagement: Level Equity leads Mytonomy's Series B raise taking a minority stake to support hyper-growth

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Mytonomy, the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement, today announced that it has closed $25 million in Series B funding led by Level Equity, who has taken a minority ownership stake in the company. Based in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.7 billion across a series of long-term committed investment partnerships.
BusinessNBC New York

Microsoft Agrees to Buy Security Software Provider RiskIQ

The deal is worth more than $500 million, according to one report. Security is a growth area for Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a cybersecurity start-up, for undisclosed terms. The deal could help Microsoft expand its security business, which is growing faster than other segments....
Businessmartechseries.com

OnBuy Raises £35M In Impressive Series A+ Funding Round

UK-based platform OnBuy.com sets its sights on unicorn status following successful raise. UK-based online marketplace OnBuy.com has announced the closing of £35 million in series A+ funding through VC and strategic technology investors. Since its inception in 2016, OnBuy has existed to disrupt the status quo around eCommerce, taking on...
BusinessDark Reading

Microsoft Confirms Acquisition of RiskIQ

RiskIQ's technology helps businesses assess their security across the Microsoft cloud, Amazon Web Services, other clouds, and on-premises. Microsoft has confirmed it will acquire RiskIQ, a security startup providing threat intelligence and management across the Microsoft cloud, Amazon Web Services, other clouds, on-premises, and the supply chain. San Francisco-based RiskIQ...
Businessmartechseries.com

Microsoft and NEC Expand Strategic Partnership to Boost Business Resiliency and Growth

Microsoft Corp. and NEC Corporation on Tuesday announced an expansion of their decades-long collaboration. Through a new multi-year strategic partnership, the companies will leverage Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, NEC’s network and IT expertise, including 5G technologies, and each other’s AI and IoT solutions to help enterprise customers and the public sector across multiple markets and industries further accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.
BusinessLight Reading

NEC sends 5G to the cloud with Microsoft

There's been a striking new development in the "decades-long collaboration" between Japan's NEC and US software giant Microsoft. The two companies have unveiled a "multi-year strategic partnership" that will see NEC adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform provider. It not only means that NEC will use Azure to help deliver "digital workplaces" to its own enterprise customers, but also that NEC Group's employees ï¿½ which number a sizable 11,000 worldwide ï¿½ will migrate from an on-premises IT environment to Azure.
BusinessEntrepreneur

LDU Raises $300,000 Pre-Series A Funding From Titan Capital, Sequoia Capital And Others

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. LDU (LetsDressUp) announced on Monday to have raised a $300,000 pre-Series A round of funding from Titan Capital and other marquee groups of investors. The funding saw participation from Sequoia Capital, Lykke Capital, Hauz Khas Ventures, Sweta Rau (a serial investor across multiple startups). The existing investors including Kaushika Madhavan (managing partner and country head, Kearney India), Abhishek Malhotra (senior partner, Mckinsey & Co.), Anshuman Maheshwary (COO, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management), Saurabh Singh (senior partner, Kearney India), Gautam Midha (VP, Blackwatch) also participated in the round.
Retailtribuneledgernews.com

MobiGarage raises pre-Series A round funding

Jul. 12—MUMBAI — MobiGarage, a B2B e-commerce platform for refurbished smartphones, on Monday announced it has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its pre-series A round. The round was led by leading US venture capital fund SOSV ($970 million AUM), which also saw participation from Australia-based VC Artesian, Inflection...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Shiprocket Raises $41.3 Mn In Series D1 Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Delhi-based e-commerce fulfillment platform Shiprocket enables fast and cost-effective shipping for D2C retailers, on Thursday, announced to have raised $41.3 million in Series D1 funding. The round was co-led by PayPal Ventures, the corporate VC arm of PayPal, Info Edge Ventures, an investment fund backed by publicly listed Info Edge and Temasek Holdings, along with existing investor Bertelsmann India Investments. Besides, other existing investors March Capital, and Tribe Capital also took part in the round. The funding round also saw participation from strategic partners, such as Razorpay and Innoven Capital, and successful entrepreneurs including Cred founder Kunal Shah and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal.
Businessbizjournals

Digital-first beauty company Glossier raises $80 million in Series E funding

Digital-first beauty company Glossier Inc. has raised $80 million in Series E funding, bringing the company’s total venture capital backing to more than $265 million. Lone Pine Capital led the round, along with participation from existing investors Forerunner Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital. With the latest...
HealthThrive Global

With New Series C Funding, Thrive’s Mission Meets the Moment

I’m excited to announce today that Thrive Global has raised an $80 million Series C round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Owl Ventures to accelerate our growth and impact in ending the stress and burnout epidemic and helping people live and work with greater well-being and mental resilience. This new funding is a validation of all we’ve accomplished so far — but more important, it enables us to fulfill our vision of shaping the future of the employee experience. We’re delighted that Mamoon Hamid, Partner at Kleiner Perkins, one of the earliest investors in Slack, Figma, Box, Yammer, Intercom and Coda, will be joining our board to help propel us forward. And we’re also delighted to welcome Ian Chiu, Managing Director at Owl Ventures, a global leader in education technology investing, to our board. Owl’s investments include Degreed and MasterClass, and their commitment to Thrive reflects their recognition that as we focus on reskilling and upskilling employees around the world, we must also empower them to build mental resilience and manage stress. The round also includes additional investment from existing institutional shareholders IVP and JAZZ Venture Partners, as well as a new investment from funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

