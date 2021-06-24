After delaying med school, wedding, former OU gymnast Allan Bower still chasing Olympic dream
Body Jun. 23—Allan Bower will soon find himself in the biggest competition of his life. By studying for the MCAT. The standardized test is taken by medical school hopefuls, and usually, preparing for it is anything but calming. But Bower believes brushing up on organic chemistry and biology provided a distraction from practice, a focus on something other than the nerves that build before stepping into the arena.www.poncacitynews.com