Wheat Disease Update – 9 June 2021

Ponca City News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody During the last two days there have been a couple reports of dark wheat heads being observed in fields. This is a condition call sooty mold (aka black head mold) (Figure 1). These dark heads are the result of saprophytic (living of dead tissue) or weakly pathogenic fungi growing on the dead tissue in wheat heads. Reports of this have come from Greg Highfill (Alfalfa County Extension Educator in north central OK) and from Brad Secraw (Cleveland County Extension Educator in central OK). Additionally, I have observed severe sooty mold in some of the trials around Stillwater.

