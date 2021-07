For decades, Rush Limbaugh was the lightning-rod of American political discourse. His racist invective, homophobic bile, and misogynistic tirades drew scorn and controversy, and even inspired a massive advertiser boycott. Limbaugh’s legendary toxicity even supplanted my income for a spell: In 2011 and 2012, a Democratic operative paid me to call into Rush Limbaugh’s show and debate him. I was given bonuses whenever Limbaugh got flustered and the segment went viral. Even in death, Rush Limbaugh was polarizing — Fox News spent the day broadcasting hagiographies of him, and leftist Twitter made the macabre hashtag #RotInHellRush trend.Given that history of...