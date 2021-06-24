Mary Lou Schmitt, 87, Royalton

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Mary Lou Schmitt, age 87, who passed away quietly, surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Rice and also one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Christian Mother’s will pray the rosary at 6:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.