Saint Louis, MO

Thai Night Market at Wat Promwachirayan on June 26

George Vandervalk
 17 days ago

Evan Krause/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — Wat Promwachirayan will be hosting a Thai Night Market on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The night market will be held from 11.00 AM through 9:00 PM. There will be no admission fee to enter the night market.

Visitors will be able to order the food by walk-in or online orders. There will also be a Northern Thai Flag craft booth. Visitors can park their vehicles at Beth El Synagogue at 5225 Barry St. W.

Earlier on Monday, the mayor and city council proclaimed June 26, 2021, Wat Promwachirayan Day in the City of St. Louis Park.

Established four years ago, Wat Promwachirayan has become an important part of the St. Louis communities by its commitment to invite people to visit the temple and learn about Thai arts, culture, and heritage.

Wat Promwachirayan or Wat Thai of Minnesota is a religious center located at 2544 Highway 100 S, St. Louis Park. It practices Theraveda Buddhism and aims to be involved and supporting people from all backgrounds in the Twin City by holding cultural activities such as meditation and art events.

Wat Thai is also dedicated to being the center of spiritual growth for Thai Buddhists in Minnesota and all people interested in Buddhism in general. It also aims to connect Southeast Asian culture and the center of Arts and Cultural Heritage for Thais in Minnesota, including the youth.

The Thai Night Market is sponsored by the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chicago, the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans, and St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts.

For more information about Wat Thai, visit http://www.watthaimn.us/

