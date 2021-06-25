WATCH NOW: Renovation of Hardywood brewery's original location plus new residential development make centerpiece of Brewer's Row
One of the epicenters of the Richmond region’s craft brewing renaissance is starting to undergo a transformation. Over roughly the next year or so, new apartments and condos will rise in the blocks surrounding Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s location on Ownby Lane in Richmond, bringing more than 250 residential units to what is now mainly an industrial and office area.richmond.com