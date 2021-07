Everett Eugene Elzy was born in Ripley County, Missouri to Delmar O. and Minnie Elzy on March 6th, 1932. He was the third of eight children. The family then moved to Illinois, where Everett grew up in Moultrie County, Illinois. Everett graduated from Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Illinois in 1951. After graduating from High School, he joined the Army and was then discharged in 1954.